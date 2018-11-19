Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $936.22 Million Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,461,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391,617 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $936,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Celgene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Celgene by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 674,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $68.91 and a 12-month high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.99.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

