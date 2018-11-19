Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,231,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,786 shares during the quarter. TD Ameritrade comprises about 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.92% of TD Ameritrade worth $1,174,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This is a positive change from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMTD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Desilva purchased 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.73 per share, for a total transaction of $283,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

