Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 304,535 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,040,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 304,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 8.19% of Sensata Technologies worth $695,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST opened at $47.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $873.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/janus-henderson-group-plc-sells-304535-shares-of-sensata-technologies-holding-plc-st.html.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.