Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Director Acquires $7,228,000.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,228,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.19. 726,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,283. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $130.15 and a one year high of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $469.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $200.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,987,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 690,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

