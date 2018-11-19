Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (SLGL)

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Sol Gel Technologies stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 231,786 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

