Jennison Associates LLC Buys 16,121 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $76,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,853,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,021,000 after buying an additional 278,777 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $5,559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 965,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 63.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $358,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,928 shares of company stock worth $15,499,426. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/jennison-associates-llc-buys-16121-shares-of-boston-scientific-co-bsx.html.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.