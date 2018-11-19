Jewels (JWL) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Jewels has traded flat against the US dollar. Jewels has a total market cap of $33,404.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewels coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Jewels Profile

Jewels (CRYPTO:JWL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin. The official website for Jewels is jewelsproject.com.

Buying and Selling Jewels

