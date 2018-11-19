John Menzies (MNZS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $490.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 501 ($6.55), with a volume of 35334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.69).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNZS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 748 ($9.77) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

In other John Menzies news, insider Philipp Joeinig bought 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 553 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £1,686.65 ($2,203.91). Also, insider Dermot F. Smurfit bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £103,000 ($134,587.74). Insiders bought 22,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,470,225 over the last quarter.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aviation. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services.

