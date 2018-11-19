John Redmon Davis Sells 750 Shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (LMST) Stock

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) insider John Redmon Davis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $11,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LMST traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.00. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.11.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 84.23%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

