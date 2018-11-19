Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Reduced by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 152.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 853,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 515,503 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 267,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 432,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,805 shares of company stock worth $50,593,707. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.99 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $391.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

