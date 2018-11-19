Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $319,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $105,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $117,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $391.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.54.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,805 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.
Further Reading: Candlestick
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.