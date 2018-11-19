Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration in the second quarter worth about $218,000.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group cut Newfield Exploration from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Newfield Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Newfield Exploration stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. Newfield Exploration Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

