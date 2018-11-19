Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $130.08 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $120.85 and a 1-year high of $143.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/jones-financial-companies-lllp-raises-stake-in-vanguard-mid-cap-growth-etf-vot.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.