JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KDP. Gabelli downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.48 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a positive rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $24.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP opened at $27.71 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 13,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $298,323.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Harf acquired 21,400 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 166,652 shares of company stock worth $3,985,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 623,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 368,412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,753,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.