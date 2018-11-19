Jupai Holdings Ltd (JP) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jupai were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Jupai during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Jupai during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Jupai by 61.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

JP stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. Jupai Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $287.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jupai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jupai from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

