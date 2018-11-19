Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 310,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 169,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 157,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 123,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $11,513,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,183,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,087 shares of company stock worth $38,330,563. Company insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $97.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.19 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

