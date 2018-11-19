Karen Caddick Buys 3,000 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Karen Caddick acquired 3,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £13,860 ($18,110.54).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 456.10 ($5.96) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 596.70 ($7.80).

HWDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 512.60 ($6.70).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

