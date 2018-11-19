KB Home (KBH) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.05.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. KB Home has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,554.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,990,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KB Home by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,847,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KB Home by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,047,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,784,000 after purchasing an additional 109,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 283.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,289,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 953,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,241,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

