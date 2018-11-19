KB Home (KBH) PT Lowered to $23.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on KB Home and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on KB Home from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.05.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $18.99 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 508,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 113,775 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 752,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 51,583 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.