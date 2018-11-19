Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 1,690 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after acquiring an additional 541,338 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,811,000 after acquiring an additional 478,982 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,415,000 after acquiring an additional 387,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,793,000 after acquiring an additional 654,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

JNJ opened at $145.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $5,774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,805 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,707. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

