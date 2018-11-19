Keybank National Association OH Has $19.41 Million Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $19,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $58,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,002.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $15,605,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,739,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,200 shares of company stock valued at $30,747,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $98.34 and a twelve month high of $151.42. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.83%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

