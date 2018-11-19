KeyCorp (KEY) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 2.79

Press coverage about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been trending positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KeyCorp earned a news sentiment score of 2.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected KeyCorp’s score:

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $23.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

KEY stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $127,910.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald R. Kimble acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 253,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,861.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/keycorp-key-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-2-79.html.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.