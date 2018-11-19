KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,121 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,025,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,086,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,167 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,717,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,181 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $127,910.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,776.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/keycorp-key-shares-bought-by-toronto-dominion-bank.html.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.