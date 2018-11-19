Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to announce sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year sales of $18.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.64.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,962. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

