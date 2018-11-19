Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to announce sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year sales of $18.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.64.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,962. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply