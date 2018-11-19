Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,255,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,483,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,561,000 after buying an additional 322,787 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,028,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,841,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,537,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,451,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,255,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,544,000 after buying an additional 730,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

