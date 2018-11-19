Knekted Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Knekted token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and LATOKEN. In the last week, Knekted has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Knekted has a market cap of $132,472.00 and approximately $9,849.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00137011 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00208208 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.08322911 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008850 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain.

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

