Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 701,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/kulicke-and-soffa-industries-klic-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-11-eps.html.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.