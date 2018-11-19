KushCoin Reaches Market Cap of $150,506.00 (KUSH)

KushCoin (CURRENCY:KUSH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. KushCoin has a total market cap of $150,506.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of KushCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KushCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KushCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KushCoin

KUSH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. KushCoin’s total supply is 5,630,849 coins. KushCoin’s official website is kushcoin.co. KushCoin’s official Twitter account is @kushcoindev.

KushCoin Coin Trading

KushCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KushCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KushCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KushCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

