L Brands (LB) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. L Brands also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.
LB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,860. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on L Brands from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on L Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on L Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.69.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
