L John Doerr Sells 11,908 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $41.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,020.00. 1,654,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,655. The firm has a market cap of $738.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $980.64 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 349.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,446 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 134.5% during the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “L John Doerr Sells 11,908 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/l-john-doerr-sells-11908-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog-stock.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.