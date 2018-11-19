Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 451,571 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises about 2.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $227,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 70.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4,966.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 52,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 61.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth $2,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $164.30 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $147.70 and a 1 year high of $190.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

