Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Insider Purchases $80,600.00 in Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) insider Thomas Shara acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,308. The firm has a market cap of $774.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.39 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 26.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. FIG Partners raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 542,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 187,930 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

