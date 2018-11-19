Lamden Market Capitalization Achieves $4.45 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $39,578.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DEx.top. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00079031 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000477 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

