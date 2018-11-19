Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $81.45 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LVS. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 113,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,101,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,350,000 after buying an additional 232,106 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,157 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.