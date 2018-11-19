Legg Mason Inc (LM) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81,225 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 123,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Legg Mason by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 109,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Legg Mason by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 758,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,360,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

In other news, insider Frances Cashman sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $317,933.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,538.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Legg Mason stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $758.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

