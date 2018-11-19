LendConnect (LCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

LendConnect (CURRENCY:LCT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. LendConnect has a total market capitalization of $215,641.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LendConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LendConnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00001148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LendConnect has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00137362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00209046 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.09 or 0.08216866 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008887 BTC.

About LendConnect

LendConnect launched on December 4th, 2017. LendConnect’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,161,059 tokens. LendConnect’s official website is lendconnect.io. LendConnect’s official Twitter account is @lendconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LendConnect

