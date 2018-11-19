Lennox International Inc. (LII) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.75.

Lennox International stock opened at $215.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $229.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, Director John W. Norris III sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $302,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.96, for a total transaction of $361,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $4,939,041. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Lennox International Inc. (LII) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/lennox-international-inc-lii-shares-sold-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.