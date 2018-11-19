Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 112,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 666.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 156,136 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Gran Tierra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

