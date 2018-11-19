LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 22,573 Shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the quarter. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf makes up about 1.5% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the first quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the first quarter worth $633,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the first quarter worth $151,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 9.3% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the second quarter worth $745,000.

SPTM opened at $33.90 on Monday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

