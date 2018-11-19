LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 78,001 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 1,160.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,001 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,420,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,282,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 773,489 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,966,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,789,000 after purchasing an additional 217,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $47.75 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd.

