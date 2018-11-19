LIFE (LIFE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,297.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tidex. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $3,297.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00136475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00209325 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.48 or 0.08181966 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008846 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.