Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Market Cap Tops $0.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can now be bought for $32.22 or 0.00344831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.48 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded down 74.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00720656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010719 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Profile

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin.

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.