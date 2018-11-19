Linde (LIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 12th. Commerzbank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Linde stock opened at $158.08 on Thursday. Linde has a twelve month low of $152.56 and a twelve month high of $166.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

