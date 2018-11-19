Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LGF.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lions Gate Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

