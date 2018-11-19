LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Director Sells $116,680.00 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $116,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 15th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total transaction of $113,300.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $123,490.00.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,738. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,509,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 125,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 206,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,262 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 114,886 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

