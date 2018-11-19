L&L Energy (LLEN) versus Ramaco Resources (METC) Critical Survey

L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares L&L Energy and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A Ramaco Resources 9.20% 15.27% 10.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of L&L Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of L&L Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.2% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for L&L Energy and Ramaco Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L&L Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ramaco Resources has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.65%. Given Ramaco Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than L&L Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L&L Energy and Ramaco Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ramaco Resources $61.04 million 3.85 -$15.41 million ($0.41) -14.29

L&L Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ramaco Resources.

Risk & Volatility

L&L Energy has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats L&L Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L&L Energy

L&L Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in production, processing, and sale of coal in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Coal Mining, Coal Wholesaling, and Coking Coal. It has the right to extract coal from five mines, including the DaPuAn mine and the SuTsong mine in Yunnan Province; and the WeiShe mine, LaShu mine, and LuoZhou mine in Guizhou Province in China. The company also operates two coal washing plants and three coal wholesale and distribution network in the southwest region of China. It serves customers in steel and electrical/utility industries. L&L Energy, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. Its development portfolio also comprises Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

