Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. HSBC set a GBX 66 ($0.86) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Cfra set a GBX 67 ($0.88) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 76.28 ($1.00).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 55.23 ($0.72) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Juan Colombás sold 225,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £135,340.20 ($176,845.94).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

