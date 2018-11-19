LogisCoin Market Cap Tops $1.54 Million (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, LogisCoin has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. LogisCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and $90,138.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LogisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00036478 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00136601 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00210742 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.08469079 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008769 BTC.

LogisCoin Coin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 846,116 coins and its circulating supply is 840,277 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc.

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LogisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

