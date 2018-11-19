Lonking (LONKF) versus CNH Industrial (CNHI) Critical Survey

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lonking and CNH Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonking 0 0 0 0 N/A CNH Industrial 0 6 5 0 2.45

CNH Industrial has a consensus price target of $30.44, suggesting a potential upside of 214.51%. Given CNH Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNH Industrial is more favorable than Lonking.

Risk & Volatility

Lonking has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNH Industrial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lonking and CNH Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonking N/A N/A N/A CNH Industrial 2.59% 22.36% 2.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lonking and CNH Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonking $1.33 billion 0.96 $154.75 million N/A N/A CNH Industrial $27.36 billion 0.48 $295.00 million $0.48 20.17

CNH Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Lonking.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of CNH Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNH Industrial beats Lonking on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The companys products also include hydraulic excavators, skid steer loaders, motor graders, bulldozers, and stackers. It also develops and produces components, including gearboxes, torque converters, axles, hydraulic components, gear pipes and driver shaft, and other products; and provides loader, excavator, forklift, road machinery, warehouse, and other parts, as well as maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers finance leasing for construction machinery. Further, it distributes wheel loaders and other machinery; and trades in construction machinery and components. Lonking Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the Peoples Republic of China.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services. The Agricultural Equipment segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment. It provides its products under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH Agriculture, Steyr, Miller, Kongskilde, Överum, and JF brands. The Construction Equipment segment offers excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel and backhoe loaders, skid steer and compact track loaders, and telehandlers under the Case Construction and New Holland Construction Equipment brands. The Commercial Vehicles segment provides light, medium, and heavy vehicles for the transportation and distribution of goods under the Iveco brand; commuter buses and touring coaches under the Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus brands; quarry and mining equipment under the Iveco Astra brand; firefighting vehicles under the Magirus brand; and vehicles for civil defense and peace-keeping missions under the Iveco Defence Vehicles brand. The Powertrain segment offers engines, transmission systems, and axles for on- and off-road applications, as well as for marine and power generation under the FPT Industrial brand. The Financial Services segment provides and administers retail financing to customers for the purchase or lease of new and used industrial equipment or vehicles, and other equipment; and wholesale financing, which consists primarily of floor plan financing to CNH Industrial dealers. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

