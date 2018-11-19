Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Five9 worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,072,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,794,000 after buying an additional 406,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,856,000 after buying an additional 129,297 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 777,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,893,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,568,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth $24,364,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,148.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 5,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $264,458.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,297 shares of company stock worth $4,234,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

